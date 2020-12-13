Bob & Sheri Using Facebook Live To Connect

The nationally syndicated duo Bob & Sheri have been using Facebook Live to help make the holiday season a little brighter for their listeners, hosting a Facebook Live Christmas Extravaganza recently that was seen by over 22,000 listeners.

Supporting their listeners and helping them through the COVID pandemic is something that Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch have made a priority. Since April, they have been connecting with their listeners by hosting a weekly Thursday night Happy Hour. Last week, the regular Happy Hour was expanded with guests and surprises. Included in the lineup was singer-songwriter Ethan Thompson of Alt Boom, comedienne and writer Nicole Burch. Country music star Jimmy Wayne and John Reznik of the Goo Goo Dolls each performed for the worldwide audience.

Sheri said, “It’s been a crappy year for all of us. We need connection more than ever. From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve looked for ways to be even more connected to our audience. We’ve done non-stop contesting, and we’ve increased our Social Media presence. The Happy Hours are one of those ways we are connecting with our listeners throughout their day, not just when the show is on. It’s a real privilege to help entertain listeners and make their holiday just a little more joyful.”