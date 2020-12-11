Rainbow Radiothon Nets $200K

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland was the big winner during Star 102’s (WDOK-FM) 2020 Rainbow Radiothon. The radiothon has raised $4.7 million since 2003.

“We’re proud to support UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and its mission to make miracles happen for children and families every day,” said Tom Herschel, SVP/MM, Entercom Cleveland. “I am so thankful for everyone who made this Radiothon successful, including Jen and Tim, the Entercom Cleveland staff and the hospital team. I am so grateful for the incredible generosity of our listeners.”

Hosted by Star 102 morning show co-hosts Jen Toohey and Tim Richards, 2020 Rainbow Radiothon was broadcast live from the Star 102 Studios from 6 AM to 7 PM. Throughout the event, Toohey and Richards showcased stories of love, hope and compassion featuring the hospital’s young patients and dedicated staff who care for them.