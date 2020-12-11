WZPL Indy Raises Over A Million

99.5 zpl (WZPL-FM), in Indianapolis, raised a total of $1,003,919 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon was a 36-hour fundraising event.

Hosted by the Smiley Morning Show, the Request-A-Thon was held virtually for the first time in its 24-year history. Listeners called in to the station during the event and requested their favorite songs in exchange for a donation to Make-A-Wish.

“For a couple days every December, zpl gives Ari, Justin and The Weeknd a break and we open the doors to Van Halen, The Spice Girls, The Zac Brown Band and whoever else gets requested – all with the goal of raising as much money as possible for children and their families right here in Central Indiana,” said Chuck Fredrick, VP/MM. “The entire Smiley Morning Show and team tirelessly spread the word for the children. Indianapolis responded in a huge way and deserves a congratulations and thank you!”