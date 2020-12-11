Vegas Looking Good For NAB 2021

The NAB wants everyone to know that the 2021 NAB Las Vegas Show, which is now planned to be live in early October, is looking strong already. More than 540 companies have signed contracts to exhibit at the show, spanning 31 countries. The show is normally held every April in Vegas but the pandemic threw a monkey wrench in the 2020 and 2021 April events.

Major brands include AT&T, Inc.; Adobe Systems; Amazon Web Services; Audio-Technica U.S., Inc.; Blackmagic Design; Comrex; Dolby Laboratories; Grass Valley; Ikegami; Limelight Networks; Nautel; Panasonic; Planar; Rohde & Schwarz and Pixel Power; Ross Video; Sony Electronics, Inc.; Telestream; Verizon Business and Verizon Media; Vizrt; Wheatstone Corporation; and WideOrbit, among others. Initial applications account for nearly 330,000 square feet of exhibit space.