New Host/Brand Manager For WHOM

The station with the tower on top of Mt. Washington, 94-9 HOM (94.9 FM), has a new Morning Host and Brand Manager. Jadd Naamani joins Townsquare Media from iHeart’s KHFU in Tulsa.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Jadd back to the northern New England airwaves. His energy, dedication to connecting with listeners on-air and online, and long-standing commitment to community make him an incredible addition to the team,” said Christine Sieks, Regional Market President.

“I’m beyond grateful to the entire Townsquare Leadership Team,” said Naamani. “Thanks for bringing me back home to New England to what I feel is the best area in the country. The amount of localism that’s focused on by this company is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Plus, I REALLY missed Maine lobster!”