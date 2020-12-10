Is Traditional Media In Jeopardy?

Megyn Kelly, who gave up the news network grind to focus on podcasting, says she’s been set free. In her Wednesday Forecast LIVE! session with WABC Radio Host, Juliet Huddy, Kelly suggested “Wild West Journalism”, could signal the end to traditional media.

“The 24 hour news cycle changed things. In the past you felt you could trust news anchors; you can’t anymore. We’ve gotten harshly partisan. Vitriol has replaced information. The media has lost credibility. Trump didn’t kill it, but he was the Kevorkian. Podcasting is a new lane where we can tell the truth and build an audience.”

Kelly, who has an attorney shingle, says her background has forced her to deal with provable facts; something she believes networks have slipped away from.

“I still think you need to be rooted in fact to survive. If news can’t work with a core section of facts, they do so at their own peril. There is a difference about being ‘in the tank’ on something and having a strong POV. CNN made a mistake — boring and biased is unforgivable. Misunderstanding POV hurts. People want their POV affirmed but they also want information.”

Starting Devil May Care Media, earlier this year and her own podcast; is her move into the ‘new lane’, where she believes journalism can thrive.

“You can’t keep good journalism down. The rise of ‘journalistic warriors’, the ones fighting for the truth; are going to explode in the new space. Allowing freeform discussions is starting to happen already.”

So where will news find itself in the future?

“Cable news has a little time left, but not much. Traditional broadcast is much shorter. Young people aren’t consuming media as before. They want direct relationships with personalities, instead of wholesale thoughts.”