Cumulus Dallas Hauls in $443K For Kids 

Cumulus Dallas stations KSCS-FM and KPLX-FM joined together for a two day broadcast to raise money for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Texas. Talent from each station took to their microphones together, in a simulcast Country for the Kids Radiothon and raised $443,757.

The Stations were able to broadcast from the Cumulus Media studios in Dallas, Texas, each on-air talent in a separate studio utilizing Zoom to communicate while staying safe and socially distanced. The Stations utilized video streaming platforms to interview hospital patients, their families, and staff who were at the hospital or their homes during the broadcast.

The concept was the creation of KPLX/KSCS Program Director, Mike Preston, who joined Cumulus in March 2020. “Two days for radio magic by two teams of amazing on-air talent made this event a huge success. I know we all look forward to continuing this new tradition of combining forces for Cook Children’s again in 2021,” comments Preston.

2020 marks the seventh Cook Children’s Radiothon broadcast for KSCS and the first Cook Children’s Radiothon broadcast for KPLX. Cumulus Media Dallas/Fort Worth has raised more than $1,700,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital during their seven year partnership.

Money raised through Radiothon will be used to fund the areas where the need is greatest at Cook Children’s. This includes, but is not limited to, the daily care of patients and their families, enhancement of programs, and investing in innovative equipment that is up-to-date with the latest advances in medicine and technology.