Compass Media Networks’ Susan O’Connell Retiring

O’Connell is the VP of News-Talk Affiliate Sales for Compass Media Networks. Her final day will be December 31st. O’Connell has spent the last 40 years managing News-Talk radio affiliate sales including the last six years with Compass Media Networks.

O’Connell career includes time at the Wall Street Journal Radio Network, ABC Radio Networks, CBS News, and the Progressive Radio Network.

Robert Blum is promoted by Compass to fill that position.

O’Connell said the best part of her job has always been working with great broadcasters. “Thank you all for sharing your time, talent, and friendship over the years. Compass Media Networks was the perfect place to wind up. Representing our stellar News-Talk lineup and being part of this team has been an honor and a privilege.”

“Susan is a total superstar, friend, and treasured colleague,” said Peter Kosann, CEO of Compass Media Networks. “Through hard work, perseverance, and cunning, Susan established Compass Media Networks as a dominant player in news-talk programming with over 750 leading news-talk stations airing over a dozen hours of our daily, live, and original news-talk programming.”