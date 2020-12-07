SBS Radiothon A Huge Success

SBS’s KRZZ, which covers 9 counties in the San Francisco/Oakland area, raised over $418,000 during its 2020 Radiothon for the Children’s Miracle Network. A total of $418,952 in donations were called in from listeners during the two day event.
