Vanderbilt’s long-time play-by-play man for football, basketball and baseball, Joe Fisher has resigned after slurring his words in an interview with Vanderbilt coach Todd Fitch Monday. Fisher says he’s entering rehab immediately.

The coaches show was being broadcast on Cromwell Media’s 102.5 The Game in Nashville. The Tennessean reported the show was pulled off the air before it ended.

Here’s what Fisher posted to Twitter.