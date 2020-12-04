$198K Raised For Ronald McDonald House

Bonneville’s KOSI-FM in Denver held a day-long live broadcast where listeners and sponsors donated $198,710 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver. The organization offers a home away from home to families needing to be near their seriously ill or injured children while they’re being treated at area hospitals.

Listeners who were not able to participate today still have until Sunday, December 6, 2020, to help by going to KOSI101.com/hope to donate.

“My heart is so full today,” commented Jenny, KOSI Morning Show Host. “The people in our community have showed so much love and hope to families in need and it makes me feel amazing to be a part of something so much bigger than me. Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Denver does so much for families and children year round and I am proud to be a part of what they do. Thank you to every person that donated today and know you will always be in my heart.”

“It’s a privilege to do this every year on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities ® of Denver,” stated Melissa Moore, KOSI Midday Host. “Every year is important, but this year is even more special seeing how many families have been hit hard. Our listeners’ hearts for Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Denver is always inspiring and we appreciate the support they continue to give.”