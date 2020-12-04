Radio Disney, Radio Disney Country Ending

Both will cease operations in the first quarter of 2021, according to a company statement, and 36 full and part-time employees will be out of a job.

Company president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh said, “The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with Disney’s recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels. Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.”