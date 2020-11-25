Giveaway & Salutes in Charlotte

91.7 (WSGE) in Charlotte brought smiles to young and old during a holiday event. Thanksgiving Giveaway & Salutes was presented by the Gaston College owned and managed public radio station.

Tim Greene hosted the free event with prizes that included laptops, TVs, HD drones, bicycles and more. The radio host and independent film maker also saluted Senior Citizens who attended the even with silver cup trophies.

“This is what I do. I was put here to do this,” he said. “Even with Covid, I can’t stop, because people need a smile. Wherever I’m at, you won’t see me on the red carpet. You’ll see me in the community, just like now. Getting a couple smiles.”

According to an article in the Gaston Gazette, ‘Greene has been holding the giveaways as part of his “Discover Your Greatness” tours for some 25 years in under-served parts of the country. Travel restrictions with the coronavirus has reduced his schedule in 2020 and he put together the Gastonia event over the past four days. He pays for all the items he gives away.’