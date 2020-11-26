Townaquare Flips Jack To Rock in Buffalo

92-9 Jack FM is now “Buffalo’s 92-9 WBUF, Everything That Rocks!” Townsquare made the flip Wednesday and will kick it off with 10,000 songs in a row.

The format will include bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, and Metallica.

Mark Plimpton, Townsquare Buffalo Market President adds, “We expect Buffalo’s 92-9 WBUF, Everything That Rocks, to become a must-listen for anyone that wants to rock their way through the day. This station fills a hole in the marketplace and will expand our reach in the community.”

Kurt Johnson, Townsquare SVP Programming says, “Chris’ strong experience in Rock makes this a unique opportunity for a whole new experience for listeners in Buffalo. WBUF will become the go-to station for rock fans.”