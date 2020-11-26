Radiothon Nets More Than 200K!

Greg & The Morning Buzz, iHeartMedia New Hampshire’s morning radio show’s Lend A Helping Can radiothon and fundraiser, raised over $247,000. A dozen New Hampshire charities will use the proceeds to combat hunger and homelessness.

“We were quite literally blown away by the response—especially this year”, said Greg Kretschmar. “We had far fewer auction items due to the pandemic, but the phones never stopped ringing! It was amazing to see our audience step up to help to help their neighbors.”

The program carried on: 100.3 WHEB, Rock 101, 104.9 The Hawk, Q106, 101.9 and 101.7 The Peak and 107.1 Frank FM, raised the funds during an extended 13-and-a-half hour broadcast. Listeners were encouraged to donate and participate in an online auction.

Lend A Helping Can started 30 years ago as a canned food donation drive. As the support from the New Hampshire community grew, the fundraiser turned into an online auction and a radiothon. Last year, Lend A Helping Can raised over $175,000 to benefit local charities.