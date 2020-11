Jason Taylor joins Adams Radio Tallahassee as Operations Manager and PD of 103.1 The Wolf. Taylor replaces Casey Daniels who’s returning to Indiana for personal reasons. For 16 years prior to joining Adams, Taylor was with iHeart Media in Tallahassee.

Taylor will serve as Ops Manager for the Adams 4 station cluster, Country 103.1 The Wolf; Top 40, WHTF, Hot 104.9; Adult Hits WXTY, Tally 99.9 and Oldies, WQTL Kool Oldies 106.1.