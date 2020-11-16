Tige & Daniel Coming To Tulsa

Mornings are changing in Tulsa in December. Tige Rodgers and Daniel Baker will join Amber Glaze on 98.5 KVOO.

Tige & Daniel, have been syndicated nationally as well as heard locally on WGTR in Myrtle Beach, WTQR in Greensboro and most recently on WSIX in Nashville.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Tige & Daniel to Tulsa and to build something exciting at KVOO with them,” said KVOO co-host Amber Glaze. “The three of us just clicked and after our initial meeting, I think we all agreed there’s a lot they can learn from me.”

“We are so excited to be moving to Tulsa and can’t wait to get started,” said Tige & Daniel. “Tulsa has such an amazing country music history and scene that we’re looking forward to being a part of. We’re profoundly grateful to Griffin Communications for this amazing opportunity and we’re thrilled to be alongside Amber as hosts of the legendary KVOO. We’ll try not to blow it!”