The flip on 105.7 is made to Alternative in the Ohio market. iHeart Central Ohio President Kris Foley said “There’s a significant appetite in Columbus for new music discovery and a place to rediscover some 90s and 2000s Alternative music hits which has a strong nostalgic appeal right now.”

The station will feature, among others, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sublime, Depeche Mode, Beck and The Cure.