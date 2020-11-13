New Podcast Creeps Onto iHeart

Recording artist, YouTube regular and entrepreneur Kesha has linked up with iHeart for a new podcast. Kesha And The Creepies launches November 20.

“I’m existentially pleased and molecularly stoked to be premiering my new podcast Kesha and the Creepies,” Kesha told Entertainment Weekly. “I have had so many experiences in this incarnation that I just can’t ignore or explain, and I’ve always been fascinated by supernatural subjects, the unexplainable, and people exploring alternative thought and lifestyles.”

The podcast will feature an eclectic mix of guests talking about their supernatural experiences, the occult, unexplained mysteries, urban legends, psychedelic art, spirituality, astrology and much more.

The first episode, featuring a conversation with Alice Cooper, drops November 20.