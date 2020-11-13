New Role For Marati in KC

Roxanne Marati has been named Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Kansas City. Marati previously served as Vice President of Sales for Entercom Denver since 2013.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Roxanne grow and deliver results the last seven years as our Vice President of Sales,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional President. “She is a dynamic leader and a great fit to lead our collection of assets in Kansas City and I am thrilled to continue to work alongside her in this new chapter in her career.”

“I am so grateful for my career and years with Entercom Denver and couldn’t be more excited to lead the Kansas City team,” said Marati. “Kansas City has an amazing group of talent along with market-leading brands and portfolio of assets.”

When she takes over December 1, she will oversee 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM), 1660 The Score (KWOD-AM), 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM), 98.1 KMBZ FM (KMBZ-FM), 98.9 The Rock (KQRC-FM), 99.7 The Point (KZPT-FM), ALT 96.5 (KRBZ-FM) and Talk 980 AM (KMBZ-AM).