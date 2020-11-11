St. Louis Public Radio Joins Public Media For All Coalition

The coalition raises awareness of the negative effects of a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in public media and to help share solutions. Public Media For All is a coalition of public media workers from across the country and is led by people of color.

The coalition considers diversity, equity and inclusion at every level and in every facet of public media as essential to ensuring meaningful service to all.

The coalition has designated November 10 as a day of action and education, with activities including social media messaging, on-air mentions and educational opportunities, as well as promoting a three-year, public commitment to engage in a series of action items that support diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within stations and other public media organizations.

During this day of action, St. Louis Public Radio staff will participate in a Public Media For All workshop and are encouraged to spend additional time reading and reflecting on the negative effects of systemic racism and ways to bring change to their own organization and public media as a whole.

St. Louis Public Radio is already taking a number of actions related to the Public Media For All initiative, including: