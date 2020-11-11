Rocker Giving Away 11 Cars to Vets

Cumulus’ Kansas City’s Classic Rock radio station KCFX-FM and Cars4Heroes are celebrating Veteran’s Day today by honoring 11 local Kansas City veterans and giving them a hand up with the gift of new car.

Each honored veteran is invited to attend a special ceremony at 11:00am on Veteran’s Day at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, along with 101.1 The Fox, the Car Santa and legendary Chiefs player Deron Cherry, who will present the car keys to these 11 local heroes. Cherry will be accompanied by many other Chiefs legends to personally thank the veterans for their service and for protecting our freedom.

For 26 years, Cars4Heroes has been helping people in the Kansas City area. Terry Franz, who is affectionately referred to as “Car Santa”, is the Founder and President of Cars4Heroes. Franz said: “If somebody is down and out you can go hand them some cash and fix everything for today, but the money goes away. When we give someone a car, it is a tool that changes their life! We are proud to salute and honor these veterans here today.”