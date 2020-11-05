Are The White Sox Leaving Entercom?

Rebert Feder is reporting that the MLB team will announce a new deal for play-by-play with Good Karma’s ESPN in Chicago. Feder reports that the team rejected Entercom’s offer to carry the games on WBBM-AM and WCFS-FM. Read the story HERE

