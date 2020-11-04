Univision Launches Program To Address Discrimination

Univision New York has launched “Comienza en Casa” (It Starts at Home), a digital campaign designed to start conversations about discrimination and stereotypes in the Latino community.

Using the hashtag #ComienzaEnCasa, the campaign will encourage the Latinx community to share stories of how they have “unlearned, learned and educated” their families, friends and colleagues. The campaign will live on the Facebook and Instagram pages of X96.3 FM, Qué Buena 92.7 FM and the La Gozadera show. Additionally, it will live across the Facebook pages of WADO 1280 AM and the El Palo Con Coco show as well as the Univision NY IG page.