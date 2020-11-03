WEEI (Providence) Giving Away Advertising

Entercom sports station WEEI in Providence is giving away $250,000 in an advertising match program to local businesses. During the months of November through March 2021 every dollar spent on advertising will be matched with a dollar of free advertising. Matches are available for a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000.
An earlier version of this story said WEEI Boston which was incorrect. More info HERE.
give away unsold inventory…that’s cutting edge sales strategy.
BOGO Gold!
It degrades, even further, the political lowest unit rate, too, doesn’t it?