WEEI (Providence) Giving Away Advertising

By
Radio Ink
-
2

Entercom sports station WEEI in Providence is giving away $250,000 in an advertising match program to local businesses. During the months of November through March 2021 every dollar spent on advertising will be matched with a dollar of free advertising. Matches are available for a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000.

An earlier version of this story said WEEI Boston which was incorrect. More info HERE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here