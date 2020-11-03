We Can’t Predict Election Results….

Media: Driven by Medicine

A fascinating interview that will explore the pandemic from many perspectives, including its medical, social, and economic implications. And how do we prepare for whatever is next?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

Mike McVay

President, McVay Media Consulting

Economic Forecasting: Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2021

More than ever, knowing where we may be headed, how election results and pressing social issues may change the mood and economic prospects for 2021 — and the implications all this may have for advertising revenues and trends — could not be a more important discussion.

Moderator: Susan Larkin

COO, Entercom Communications

On the panel:

Danielle Atanda

Managing Director/Business Lead, OMD, USA

Jeanne-Marie Condo

EVP/General Manager, Skyview Networks

Christine Travaglini

President, Katz Radio Group

Brian Wieser

Global President/Business Intelligence, GroupM

—–

Matt Britton

Millennial, Gen Z, and Consumer Trends ExpertLast year, Matt’s presentation sparked so much interest and enthusiasm that we have asked him to return with an update in the midst of the pandemic and the resulting unprecedented times in which everyone, including Millennials and Gen Z, are living.

—–

How Major Advertisers Are Using Audio in Their Media Marketing Mix

An informative and frank discussion about why marketers have made audio part of their marketing mix, where radio fits into the equation, and how analytics can make audio content more relevant in the future.

Brad Kelly

Managing Director, Nielsen Audio

John Fix

Sr Manager/Media Analyst, P&G

Forecast LIVE

December 8-9, 2020