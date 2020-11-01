Jacent Jackson Joins Sound That Brands

Podcasting studio Sound That Brands has hired the radio veteran as a senior producer. Jacent has been a PD at KFOG in San Francisco, WLUM in Milwaukee and Q101 in Chicago.

He has most recently been a contributing writer and producer at Sound That Brands working with clients in the fields of entertainment, food and wine, and education among others.

“Jacent is smart and creative and has helped us get notable results for our clients. Sound That BRANDS is growing quickly, so we’re going to need more talented, experienced producers like Jacent,” said Dave Beasing, Founder/CEO of Sound That BRANDS.

“Nothing beats a good story, and I’m thrilled to be helping tell stories that connect people and brands. Special thanks to Dave Beasing, Rick Cummings, and the entire team for adding an exciting new chapter to my own story,” Jackson said.