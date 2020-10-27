iHM Adds Jubal In San Antonio

The Jubal Show has been added to mornings 96.1 Now (KXXM-FM) in San Antonio. The show from the iHeartMedia stable will air 9 AM – 12N weekdays.

“Jubal’s impact on the San Antonio market has been and will continue to be monumental,” said Jason McCollim, SVP Programming. “In the ‘new normal,’ San Antonians are craving content from storytellers who not only deliver authenticity but are also companions.

“I’m so excited to be back on air in San Antonio and couldn’t be happier to be on The New 96.1 Now,” said Jubal.