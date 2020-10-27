Bob Barry Marks Milestone

Bob Barry is marking more than one year’s worth of episodes. Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews podcast highlights his historic interviews with musicians and celebrities.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Famer had a long career interviewing some of the biggest names in music during the 60s and 70s. He ruled the airwaves in Milwaukee radio at WOKY-AM, WEMP-AM, WISN-AM and WZTR-FM. He conducted hundreds of interviews and kept recordings of his most memorable moments.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the reaction to the podcasts,” said Barry. “I have especially enjoyed the stories and comments listeners have shared. Many had interesting personal memories of my guests.”