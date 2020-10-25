NOLA Talker Passes at 89

Considered by many to be a father of talk radio in New Orleans, Keith Rush died last week at the age of 89. Rush’s broadcasting career spanned six decades. He retired in 2016. Rush spent many years on WSMB-AM. More details from WWL TV HERE
