Need Capital?

The Access to Capital Working Group of the Federal Communications Commission’s Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment and the FCC’s Media Bureau will co-host a virtual symposium entitled Path to Media Ownership and Sustainability on November 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The symposium will examine access to capital for small and diverse broadcasters.

The event will be convened virtually via WebEx and will be available to the public streaming via the Internet at www.fcc.gov/live.