WBGO Content Creators Organize

Content creators at Newark Public Radio WBGO have officially unionized, following an agreement between SAG-AFTRA and Newark Public Radio. The new 22-member bargaining unit of content creators at the Jazz station includes producers, hosts, anchors and reporters.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, “This is an exciting time for WGBO and SAG-AFTRA. We fully support them in their mission to fight for a fair contract, and we look forward to building this new relationship with WBGO content creators and their listening community. Our strength is in our unity.”

The WBGO organizing committee said, “We share WBGO’s mission to serve as a cultural beacon that educates and entertains a wide local, national and international audience with high-quality broadcast programming. Together, we can create conditions at WBGO that will ensure all our voices are heard and improve all of our work. We want to have the best culture in public radio. We approach this process in a spirit of collaboration and professionalism.”