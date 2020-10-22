It’s The Amy Brown Podcast Network

iHeartMedia and Amy Brown, co-host of The Bobby Bones Show and host of 4 Things with Amy Brown podcast, are launching The Amy Brown Podcast Network. The agreement includes a slate of health and wellness podcasts that will be co-produced by Brown and iHeartRadio.

The network will launch this week with three podcasts: “OUTWEIGH with Amy Brown & Lisa Hayim,” “You Need Therapy with Kathryn DeFatta” and “The Truthiest Life with Lisa Hayim.”

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to team up with iHeartRadio to highlight these brilliant women and give them a platform to share their voices through The Amy Brown Podcast Network,” said Amy. “The work they’re doing to empower people and improve their lives is inspiring. I can’t wait to share these shows, and others to come, with listeners!”