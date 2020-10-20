Where Are Listeners Listening?

On Monday, Edison Research released an update of its Share of Ear report, based on October 2020 interviews. And, as we’ve been seeing from similar reports over the past few months, in-car listening is increasing as more people return to their normal routines.

First a little history from Edison. “Prior to COVID-19 restrictions in Q2 2020, 32% of all audio in the U.S. was consumed in car. When quarantine restrictions went into place in Q2, erasing many Americans’ commutes and greatly reducing travel in general, in-car listening plummeted by 38% so that it accounted for only 20% of all listening. This caused at-home listening in Q2 to soar from 49% of all listening to 70% of all listening, an increase of 43%.”

And Edison says listening is shifting from home back to the car as quarantine restrictions lift in Q3. “The latest research from Share of Ear shows a shift back to the car as quarantine restrictions have been lifted by varying degrees across the country. In-car listening grew from 20% in Q2 to 28% today, not quite equal to the pre-COVID number of 32% of all listening.”

As a result of listening increases in the car, at-home listening to audio is taking a hit. Edison reports that at-home listening levels have dropped from 70% in Q2 (the beginning of quarantine) to 59% of all listening today. At-home listening, although at lower levels since Q2, is still 10 points higher than pre-COVID listening.