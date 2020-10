Long time Market President for iHeartMedia for Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, Stu Haskell, has died. He died over the weekend, the day after his 71st birthday.

Haskell spent more than 40 years in broadcasting in Colorado radio. He programmed KIIX-AM in Fort Collins and helped launch KTCL. He was surrounded by family and friends.

More on Haskell’s life and amazing accomplishments can be found here.

Services are being planned.