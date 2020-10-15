Pittman Interview Saatchi & Saatchi CFO

In the latest episode of Math & Magic, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman talks Sir Martin Sorrell. The Saatchi & Saatchi CFO also worked at advertising giant WPP. He tells Pittman on the podcast why you need employee dissenters. LISTEN
In the latest episode of Math & Magic, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman talks Sir Martin Sorrell. The Saatchi & Saatchi CFO also worked at advertising giant WPP. He tells Pittman on the podcast why you need employee dissenters. LISTEN
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.