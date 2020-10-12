Quick Silva Moves to Reach Media

The Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva has moved to Reach Media for distribution and syndication. The Mainstream Urban show is heard in afternoon drive in five markets.

Quick Silva has been on the radio for over 20 years in various dayparts. Dominique Da Diva started her radio career in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia. The show is now heard in Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Columbus, OH and Cincinnati.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see this show grow tremendously,” said David Kantor, Reach Media and Radio One CEO. “Quick Silva and Dominque Da Diva are two very strong radio talents who have an authentic connection to their audience and I am confident that the show will continue to be a huge draw for the listening audience. The beauty of this is that this show is one of few syndicated shows in the afternoon.”