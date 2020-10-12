Virtual Radio Show Draws Over 2,000

The NAB and RAB announced on Friday that the 2020 Radio Show drew 2,143 registrants. In-person Radio Show attendance average about 2,000. Due to COVID-19 the Radio Show was held virtually this year and ran for a full week.

“Although we regret not being able to meet in person, this week’s Radio Show digital experience provided a welcome opportunity to connect and gain valuable insight on how to prevail during this difficult time and move forward as an industry,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Thank you to all who participated and contributed to the Radio Show’s success.”

“The Radio Show is an industry favorite and having the opportunity to gather virtually and connect with broadcasters, advertisers, thought leaders and partners this week has been tremendously valuable,” said RAB President and CEO Erica Farber. “The good news is all Radio Show content will continue to be made available for on-demand viewing should anyone want to re-watch a specific session or may have missed any of the sessions or presentations.”