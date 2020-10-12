Edward R. Murrow Awards Announced

The 2020 National Edward R. Murrow Awards were presented in a virtual event this year. The Radio Television Digital News Association event celebrated more than 100 winners.

“We know that this year has been extraordinarily tough,” said Dan Shelley Executive Director, RTDNA. “2020 has brought about challenges that have tested us at every level of our professionalism and humanity and I couldn’t be more proud that you are always there, covering it all. That you – despite the previously unthinkable professional and personal challenges you’ve faced – are continuing to serve your communities with distinction and dignity and professionalism.”

More than 5,000 entries were received this year. Overall excellence awards were give in eight categories, there were five student awards and awards in a new podcast category.

