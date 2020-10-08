Brazier Gets The Nod in Texas

Townsquare Media in Killeen-Temple, TX has promoted KOOC-FM and KSSM-FM Brand Manager Shannon Brazier to Director of Content for the entire cluster in the market. Brazier replaces Chad Heritage who left the company.

Brazier will now oversee: Hip Hop KOOC-FM (B106), R&B KSSM-FM (Kiss 103.1), Country KUSJ-FM (US 105.5), Classic Rock KLTD-FM (K-Rock 101.7), and Local News-Talk/Sports KTEM-AM.

Brazier has been with the company since 2015. “Townsquare Media is a unique company that I’ve been so proud to be a part of for the past five years. Local content is what we do and we do it best. I am very thankful for Kurt Johnson and Todd Lawley who have given me an opportunity to continue to lead our local team into 2021 and beyond. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Kurt Johnson, Townsquare SVP/Programming, added, “Promoting our great talent from within is important to us. Trey has done an outstanding job elevating our Hip Hop and R&B brands to dominant positions and I’m very happy to now have him leading all our stations in Killeen-Temple.”