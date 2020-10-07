A Beasley Philadelphia Rock Star

Beasley Media Group’s Jaime Frankel, GSM of Philadelphia Sports Talker 97.5 The Fanatic, has been named among the 2020 Women of Distinction by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The feature recognizes Philadelphia’s most influential women who are making a difference in the region’s business community.

“Jaime has been an instrumental part of The Fanatic’s growth and has been an amazing contributor to our company for nearly 15 years,” said Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President of Sales, Paul Blake.” She’s literally done it all…National Sales Manager, Local Sales Manager, General Sales Manager. Jaime certainly has distinguished herself with all of us…and now the rest of the city realizes it!”