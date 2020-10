Nashville Public Radio’s new music discovery station, WNXP-FM, has hired Mickey Lernard Parks as APD and on-air host. The station, launching later this fall, will be a platform for new local music.

Parks is a Nashville native who hosts This Is The Place, a podcast about the Nashville restaurant and bar scene. Parks hosted several radio shows on Vanderbilt University’s station WRVU from 2000 to 2005.