Kudos To KAYO

Alpha Media Wasilla’s 7th Annual “Bringing Hope Radiothon” raised $29,315.00 this year. Classic Country 100.9, KAYO delivered special stories of those less fortunate in the Mat-Su Valley, and how Frontline Mission has helped so many.

Frontline Mission provides food boxes, hot meals, a clothing closet, shower and laundry facilities for those in need… no questions asked. Frontline Mission relies mainly on donations from community members in order to be able to provide these services.

Operations Manager and Content Director, Roxi Lennox stated, “We are more than grateful that we get to do this, every year, for those less fortunate in our area.”