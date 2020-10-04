Trump Calls On Elder

President Trump announced that he has appointed Salem Radio Network talk host Larry Elder as a member of the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.

The Commission—signed into law by President Trump on August 14,2020—was established to study and make recommendations to the President to address conditions affecting Black men and boys.

In accepting the Presidential appointment, Larry Elder states: “That so many children, particularly black children, are raised without fathers in the home, is our nation’s most pressing domestic problem. Former President Barack Obama said that a child raised without a father in the home is five times more likely to be poor and commit crime, nine times more likely to drop out of school and twenty times more likely to end up in jail.” Elder adds: “We need to ask ourselves if we are incentivizing women to marry the government and if we are incentivizing men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility.”

