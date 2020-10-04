Urban Forum Goes Virtual

As with nearly every other conference in America, The 20th Annual Power of Urban Radio Forum, et for October 15, will be virtual. The event focuses on the $1.5 trillion Black Consumer Market.

The Urban Radio Forum is a presented by the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, the U.S. Black Chambers and Kizart Media Partners.

The 2020 National Service Award recipients are Erica Farber, President and CEO of the Radio Advertising Bureau, Major General John Evans of the U.S. Army, and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

There will be a special presentation with 4As CEO Marla Kaplowitz, Steve Williams, the Global COO of Essence Communications (A Group M Company) and Don Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Central City Productions. Discussion will focus on the 4As FAIR PLAY Charter, the new FIVE POINT PLAN and how the global media agency community has pivoted to increase engagement and investment in African American owned media.

There will also be a special presentation and discussion with Doug Ray, CEO, Dentsu Aegis and Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO, A Wonder Media LLC( parent company of American Urban Radio Networks and Superadio). Doug Ray will outline how Dentsu Aegis will increase its global clients investments in African American owned media.

The Power of Urban Radio Forum will feature the Global Media Agency Panel which includes: Jennifer Hungerbuhler, Executive Vice President, Local Broadcast, Dentsu Aegis; Danielle Atanda, Managing Director, Team DDB-OMD, Omnicom; Shelby Saville, Chief Investment, Officer, Spark Foundry (Publicis); Tiffany Kirk, Executive Vice President, Investment, Horizon Media; and Vanessa Vining, Senior Director, Fluent 360. The moderator is Annette Malave, Senior Vice President, Radio Advertising Bureau.

The National Marketers Panel will include the following panelists: Charlotte LaNiear, Senior Director, Multicultural Media Investment, P&G; Shani Hosten, Vice President, African American Marketing, AARP; Anthony Novak, Manager of Multicultural Marketing, Toyota USA; and Thaddeus Chase, 5TH ROTC Brigade Recruiting and Marketing Chief, U.S. Army Cadet Command. The moderator is Howard Robertson Jr., President and CEO, Trust Marketing, Spotset Networks, and ODE.