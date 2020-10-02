TJ Jenkins Twin Cities Return

Tricia “TJ” Jenkins has been named Assistant Brand and Content Director for KS95. Jenkins returns to the market where she worked at KMNB from 2012-2018.

As part of her role she will host Middays on the radio station. Jenkins comes over from Westwood One where she recently co-hosted the syndicated Ty Bentli Morning Show.

“There is a massive interest in this role at KS95, and we talked to many talented people to champion the legacy of this brand. TJ immediately stood out to me as a personality who understands how to build companionship with the KS95 audience on-air, online, and in the Twin Cities community,” said Mat Mitchell, Brand and Content Director.

Jenkins takes over middays October 5.