In Depth Look At Listener Profiles

The next Edison Research webinar goes beyond age and sex in profiling listeners. Radio Listener Profiles: An Infinite Dial Report is set for Today.

Edison Research Director of Research Laura Ivey uses insights from Edison Research and Triton Digital’s Infinite Dial survey to look at the profiles of P1 listeners to eight different radio formats. The report will explore various audio-related behaviors, including online audio listening, radio and smart speaker ownership, listening through headphones, social media usage, likelihood to listen to podcasts, and more.

