Radio Goes High Tech in Italy

Xperi has expanded DTS Connected Radio coverage throughout Italy in a partnership with FM-world, a streaming and aggregation platform for radio stations. The companies have completed and validated country-wide integration in Italy and will add more FM-world territories in other countries.

DTS Connected Radio, built on broadcast metadata, is a global hybrid solution that combines over-the-air radio with IP delivered content for a robust, richer, more personalized in-vehicle infotainment experience that today’s digital consumer expects.

“The flexibility of DTS Connected Radio’s global ecosystem is critical to ensuring broadcast editorial control and rapid content integration, which will be key as we expand into more markets,” said Gianluca Busi, CEO of FM-world. “Radio has never been more important to our global communities for breaking news, emergency and health updates, and the widest range of entertainment and content. We are pleased to join with Xperi to ensure that the highest quality radio is delivered to in-vehicle listeners in Italy and beyond.”

“Xperi has a longstanding relationship with Elenos, the parent company of FM-world and Broadcast Electronics, and we are extremely pleased to see that relationship extended to support DTS Connected Radio,” said Joe D’Angelo, senior vice president of Radio at Xperi. “FM-world is a world class platform, designed to meet the needs of broadcasters and the expectations of listeners. Their unique position in Italy, and other markets, makes them an ideal partner as we work to revolutionize the in-car radio listening experience.”

DTS Connected Radio, which enriches FM radio’s digital content while amplifying its reach, is scheduled to launch in a range of 2021 vehicles.

In addition to DTS Connected Radio, Xperi’s automotive technologies include DTS AutoSense, and HD Radio, all designed to improve the in-vehicle experience, making it safer and more enjoyable. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. HD Radio, which resides in more than 70 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed digital radio system worldwide.