The Answer Sticks With Stigall

AM 990 The Answer in Philadelphia, has extended the contract of morning host Chris Stigall for two additional years. Stigall, who has lived in Philly for a decade, joined the station in 2019.

“I’ve never been more proud of what our new team at Philadelphia’s AM 990 The Answer has built in our first year,” said Stigall. “The smartest audience in radio has been with me in Philly for over a decade and I’m excited to continue spending my mornings with them for years to come.”

“Chris has become must-listen-to radio in Philadelphia during these difficult times,” said Lorenzo Caldara, GM. “His wit and talent have been incredibly valuable in his first year on the air with us. We’re excited that our audience will be waking up to Chris Stigall for years to come.”