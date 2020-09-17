LABF Scholarship Available

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is out with details on the scholarship for a graduate student. The scholarship is being awarded in cooperation with the Broadcast Education Association.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with BEA to underwrite this exciting opportunity that support’s the LABF’s mission of preserving the past, reflecting the present and informing the future of the American broadcasting industry,” said Ginny Morris, Co-chair of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation and CEO of Hubbard Radio.

The $3,000 scholarship will be given to support the student’s continuing studies and dissertation in broadcast history. Deadline for submissions is October 15, 2020.

Information and application details can be found Here.